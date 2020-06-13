Funerals Today, June 13

The Bismarck Tribune was not made aware of service cancellations as of press time. Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.
*denotes a private service
Robert Marquart, 9:30 a.m., Corpus Christi Catholic Church. (Weigel Funeral Home, Mandan)
William Keuther, 70, New Salem, 10 a.m., St. Pius Catholic Church.* (Stevenson Funeral Home, Glen Ullin) Livestream available 10 a.m., church's Facebook page.
Kelly Leingang, 28, Cannon Ball, 10 a.m., Youth Activity Center, Cannon Ball. (DaWise-Perry Funeral Services, Mandan)
Clara Silvernagel, 98, 10 a.m., Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Strasburg.
Helen Johnson, 99, Eastgate Funeral Service.* Livestream available 11 a.m., funeral home’s website.
Violet Whalen, 92, 2 p.m., Sunne Lutheran Church, Wilton.* Livestream available on church’s website or Facebook page.
