Funerals Today, June 12

The Bismarck Tribune was not made aware of service cancellations as of press time. Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.
*denotes a private service
Roy Barth, 93, Bismarck, 10 a.m., Corpus Christi Catholic Church, Bismarck. (Bismarck Funeral Home, Bismarck) Livestream available at funeral home's Facebook page.
Conrad Doll, 91, New Salem, 10 a.m., St. Pius Catholic Church.* (Stevenson Funeral Home & Crematory, Dickinson)
Keven Stockert, 53, 10 a.m., Church of St. Mary, Bismarck.* (Parkway Funeral Service, Bismarck)
Leo Schumacher, 85, Linton, 10:30 a.m., St. Anthony's Catholic Church, Linton.
Marilyn Skogley, 88, Bismarck, 12:30 p.m., McCabe United Methodist Church, Bismarck. (Eastgate Funeral Service, Bismarck)
Lillian Tischmak, 84, Billings, 1 p.m., Weigel Funeral Home, Mandan.
Leslie Kautz, 66, 3 p.m., Peace Lutheran Church, Linton.
Marie Weixel, 84, Bismarck, 3 p.m., St. Mary's Cemetery, Bismarck. (Bismarck Funeral Home, Bismarck) Livestream available at church's Facebook page.
Kirby Johnson, 70, Mandan, Spirit of Life Catholic Church.* (Weigel Funeral Home) Livestream available 2 p.m., church's Facebook page.
