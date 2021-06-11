Funerals Today, June 11

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.
*denotes a private service
Rosina Deis, 91, Linton, 10 a.m., St. Anthony's Catholic Church, Linton. (Goetz Funeral Home)
Geraldine Chaput, 94, formerly of Walhalla, 10:30 a.m., St. Boniface Catholic Church, Walhalla. (Askew Funeral Home)
James Rust, 88, Martin, 10:30 a.m., Martin Baptist Church, Martin. (Hertz Funeral Home)
John Ballard, 87, 11 a.m., First Baptist Church, Linton. (Eastgate Funeral Service)
Walter Cave, 12:30 p.m., Parkway Funeral Service, Bismarck.
Kay Bellin, 84, 1:30 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Bismarck. (Eastgate Funeral & Cremation Service)
Rosemary Stetzler, 82, New Salem, 2 p.m., Bismarck Funeral Home. Livestream available on the funeral home Facebook page.