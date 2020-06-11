Funerals Today, June 11
Funerals Today, June 11

The Bismarck Tribune was not made aware of service cancellations as of press time. Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only. 

 *denotes a private service

Jill Harper, Underwood, 10 a.m., Underwood City Hall, Underwood. (Goetz Funeral Home – Washburn and Underwood)

Darlene Thompson, 73, Bismarck, 1 p.m., Stevenson Funeral Home, Dickinson. 

Vernon Bertsch, 76, Bismarck, 1:30 p.m., Bismarck Community Church, Bismarck. (Parkway Funeral Service, Bismarck)

Cindra Hoiland, Minot, 4:30 p.m., First Baptist Church, Minot. (Thompson-Larson Funeral Home, Minot)

