Funerals Today, June 10
Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only. 

*denotes a private service

Keevin Stroh, 62, Venturia, 11 a.m., Ashley Baptist Church, Ashley. Livestream available at Carlsen Funeral Home website. 

Miles Michelson, 90, Bismarck, 1:30 p.m., Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Parkway, Bismarck. Livestream available on the funeral home website.

Sy Varud, 71, Mandan, 1:30 p.m., Bismarck Funeral Home, 3723 Lockport St. 

