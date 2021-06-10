Funerals Today, June 10

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.
*denotes a private service
Keevin Stroh, 62, Venturia, 11 a.m., Ashley Baptist Church, Ashley. Livestream available at Carlsen Funeral Home website.
Miles Michelson, 90, Bismarck, 1:30 p.m., Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Parkway, Bismarck. Livestream available on the funeral home website.
Sy Varud, 71, Mandan, 1:30 p.m., Bismarck Funeral Home, 3723 Lockport St.
