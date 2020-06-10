Funerals Today, June 10
Funerals Today, June 10

The Bismarck Tribune was not made aware of service cancellations as of press time. Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only. 

 *denotes a private service

Roger Riveland, 83, 1 to 3 p.m., Eastgate Funeral Service, 2302 E Divide Ave., Bismarck.

Norma Baranick, 87, Minot, 10 a.m., St. John The Apostle Catholic Church, Minot* and 2 p.m., North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan. (Thomas Family Funeral Home, Minot)

 

