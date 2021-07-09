 Skip to main content
Funerals Today, July 9
FUNERALS TODAY

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only. 

*denotes a private service

Joe Hilzendeger, 84, 10 a.m., Cathedral of the Holy Spirit, Bismarck. (DaWise-Perry/Mandan Crematory)

Janice Geigle, 85, Turtle Lake, 10:30 a.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, Turtle Lake. (Goetz Funeral Home)

Lenny Langei, 76, Bismarck, 10:30 a.m., DaWise-Perry/Mandan Crematory.

Raymond Senger, 90, Linton, 10:30 a.m., St. Anthony's Catholic Church, Linton. Livestream available on the Myers Funeral Home website.

Josephine Tavis, 11 a.m., North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan. (Weigel Funeral Home)

Kenneth Thompson, 82, 11 a.m., First Lutheran Church, Beach. (Silha Funeral Home)

Janice Wiest, 77, 11:30 a.m., Sunset Memorial Gardens, Fargo. (Boulger Funeral Home and Celebration of Life Center)

Michael Anderson, 79, 2 p.m., Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck.

