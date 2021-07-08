Funerals Today, July 8

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.
*denotes a private service
Raymond Hagen, 93, Beulah, 10 a.m. CDT, Zion Lutheran Church, Beulah. (Barbot Funeral Home)
Lucretia Dirk, 74, Mandan, 10:30 a.m., Spirit of Life Catholic Church, Mandan. (DaWise-Perry/Mandan Crematory)
Verna Pfaff, 83, Tappen, 11 a.m., Faith Evangelical Church at Crystal Springs. (Eddy Funeral Home)
Mike Waller, 69, Riverdale, 11 a.m., Thompson Funeral Home, Garrison.
Amelia Schmalz, 81, 1 p.m., St. Bernard's Parish, 226 Wicks Lane, Billings, Montana. (Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary)
Sheila Kurtz, 78, Bismarck, 2 p.m., Bismarck Funeral Home, 3723 Lockport St. Livestream available on the funeral home Facebook page.
Brenda Whitesell, 57, Fargo, 2 p.m., St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery, north of Center.
