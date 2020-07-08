Funerals Today, July 8
Funerals Today, July 8

The Bismarck Tribune was not made aware of service cancellations as of press time. Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only. 

 *denotes a private service

Lois Gregory, 95, Bismarck, 11 a.m., Parkway Funeral Service, Bismarck.

Shelley Ritter-Geesey, 63, 11 a.m., Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, Elgin.

Dareld Hertz, 73, 11:30 a.m., Faith Lutheran Church, Bismarck. (Eastgate/Parkway Funeral Service, Bismarck) Livestream available on church’s Facebook page.

Harland Junker, 92, 12:30 p.m., Messiah Lutheran Church, Mandan. (Eastgate/Parkway Funeral Service, Bismarck)

