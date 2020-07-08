Funerals Today, July 8

The Bismarck Tribune was not made aware of service cancellations as of press time. Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.
*denotes a private service
Lois Gregory, 95, Bismarck, 11 a.m., Parkway Funeral Service, Bismarck.
Shelley Ritter-Geesey, 63, 11 a.m., Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, Elgin.
Dareld Hertz, 73, 11:30 a.m., Faith Lutheran Church, Bismarck. (Eastgate/Parkway Funeral Service, Bismarck) Livestream available on church’s Facebook page.
Harland Junker, 92, 12:30 p.m., Messiah Lutheran Church, Mandan. (Eastgate/Parkway Funeral Service, Bismarck)
To plant a tree in memory of July s Today as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.