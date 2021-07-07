Funerals Today, July 7

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.
*denotes a private service
Jon Person, 83, 10 a.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, Bismarck.
Kathleen Ellig, 72, 10:30 a.m., First Presbyterian Church, 214 E Thayer, Bismarck. (Eastgate Funeral Service)
Esther Keller, 93, New Salem, 11 a.m., DaWise-Perry/Mandan Crematory 4211 Old Red Trail, Mandan.
Richard McGee II, 11 a.m., Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, Minot. (Thompson-Larson Funeral Home)
