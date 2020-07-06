Funerals Today, July 6
Funerals Today, July 6

The Bismarck Tribune was not made aware of service cancellations as of press time. Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only. 

 *denotes a private service

David McFerran, 87, Mandan, 10 a.m., North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan. (DaWise-Perry Funeral Services, Mandan)

Alpha DeKrey, 90, Jamestown, 11 a.m., First United Methodist Church, Jamestown. (Eddy Funeral Home, Jamestown). 

David Vokal, 87, Mandan, 1 p.m., DaWise Perry Funeral Services, Mandan.

 

 

