Funerals Today, July 6

The Bismarck Tribune was not made aware of service cancellations as of press time. Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.
*denotes a private service
David McFerran, 87, Mandan, 10 a.m., North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan. (DaWise-Perry Funeral Services, Mandan)
Alpha DeKrey, 90, Jamestown, 11 a.m., First United Methodist Church, Jamestown. (Eddy Funeral Home, Jamestown).
David Vokal, 87, Mandan, 1 p.m., DaWise Perry Funeral Services, Mandan.
