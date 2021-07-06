 Skip to main content
Funerals Today, July 6
Funerals Today, July 6

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only. 

*denotes a private service

Melvin Atkinson, 86, Hazen, 10 a.m., Barbot Funeral Home, Beulah.

Mary Tryznka, 95, formerly of New England, 10 a.m., Lutheran Church of the Cross, 1004 E Highland Acres Road, Bismarck. (Eastgate Funeral Service)

Edward Wetzel, 87, New Salem, 10:30 a.m., Evangelical Congregational Church, Glen Ullin. (Buehler-Larson Funeral Home)

Floyd Dohn, 95, and Betty Dohn, 92, 11 a.m., North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan. (Eastgate Funeral Service)

John Evans, 69, Mandan, formerly of Wibaux, Montana, 11 a.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, Wibaux, Montana. (Silha Funeral Home)

