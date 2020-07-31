You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Funerals Today, July 31
FUNERALS TODAY

Funerals Today, July 31

{{featured_button_text}}

The Bismarck Tribune was not made aware of service cancellations as of press time. Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only. 

 *denotes a private service

Mary Ann Meidinger, 77, Bismarck, 10:30 a.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Bismarck. (Bismarck Funeral Home) Livestream available on church’s YouTube page.

Edwin Raile, Mandan, 10:30 a.m., St. Luke Lutheran Church, Wishek. (Dahlstrom Funeral Home, Wishek)

James Thiele, 83, 10:30 a.m., Eastgate Funeral Service, Bismarck.

Helen Rockne, 100, Breckenridge, Minn., 11 a.m., English Lutheran Church, Hazen. (Vertin-Munson Funeral Home, Wahpeton)

Wyatt Bearsheart, 66, Bismarck, 2 p.m. CST, St. Elizabeth's Episcopal Church, Wakpala, S.D. (DaWise-Perry Funeral Services, Mandan)

Archie Emineth, 2 p.m., Parkway Funeral Service, Bismarck. (Eastgate Funeral Service, Bismarck)

Faith Skogstad, 56, 2 p.m. CST, Bismarck Funeral Home.

 

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News