Funerals Today, July 31

The Bismarck Tribune was not made aware of service cancellations as of press time. Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.
*denotes a private service
Mary Ann Meidinger, 77, Bismarck, 10:30 a.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Bismarck. (Bismarck Funeral Home) Livestream available on church’s YouTube page.
Edwin Raile, Mandan, 10:30 a.m., St. Luke Lutheran Church, Wishek. (Dahlstrom Funeral Home, Wishek)
James Thiele, 83, 10:30 a.m., Eastgate Funeral Service, Bismarck.
Helen Rockne, 100, Breckenridge, Minn., 11 a.m., English Lutheran Church, Hazen. (Vertin-Munson Funeral Home, Wahpeton)
Wyatt Bearsheart, 66, Bismarck, 2 p.m. CST, St. Elizabeth's Episcopal Church, Wakpala, S.D. (DaWise-Perry Funeral Services, Mandan)
Archie Emineth, 2 p.m., Parkway Funeral Service, Bismarck. (Eastgate Funeral Service, Bismarck)
Faith Skogstad, 56, 2 p.m. CST, Bismarck Funeral Home.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.