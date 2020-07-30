Funerals Today, July 30

The Bismarck Tribune was not made aware of service cancellations as of press time. Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.
*denotes a private service
James Zachmeier, 81, Mandan, 10:30 a.m., St. Joseph Catholic Church, Mandan. (Weigel Funeral Home, Mandan)
Mary Gross, 85, 11 a.m., St. Mary's Cemetery, Bismarck. (Eastgate Funeral Service, Bismarck)
Anthony Weigel Jr., 73, Wishek, 11 a.m., ND Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Mandan. (Dahlstrom Funeral Home, Wishek)
Cory Wilkie, 50, Bismarck, 12:30 p.m., Bismarck Funeral Home. Livestream available on funeral home’s Facebook page.
Morris Zahn, 92, 12:30 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Bismarck.* (Eastgate Funeral Service, Bismarck) Livestream available on church’s website.
Wyatt Bearsheart, 66, Bismarck, 7 p.m., Prairie Family Church, Bismarck. (DaWise-Perry Funeral Services, Mandan)
