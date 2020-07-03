Funerals Today, July 3

The Bismarck Tribune was not made aware of service cancellations as of press time. Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.
*denotes a private service
James Iverson, 90, New Town, 10 a.m., St. Anthony Catholic Church, New Town. (Langhans Funeral Home, Parshall)
Muriel Lippert, Bismarck, 10:30 a.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, Bismarck. (Eastgate/Parkway Funeral Service, Bismarck). Livestream available on church’s website.
To plant a tree in memory of July s Today as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.