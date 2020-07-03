Funerals Today, July 3
FUNERALS TODAY

Funerals Today, July 3

The Bismarck Tribune was not made aware of service cancellations as of press time. Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only. 

 *denotes a private service

James Iverson, 90, New Town, 10 a.m., St. Anthony Catholic Church, New Town. (Langhans Funeral Home, Parshall)

Muriel Lippert, Bismarck, 10:30 a.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, Bismarck. (Eastgate/Parkway Funeral Service, Bismarck). Livestream available on church’s website.

 

