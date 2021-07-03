Funerals Today, July 3

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.

*denotes a private service

Billy Wallace, 79, 11 a.m., Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy. Livestream available on the funeral home website.

Melvin Maxon, 86 and Delaine Maxon, 85, 10:30 a.m. MT, St. Mary's Catholic Church, Lemmon, South Dakota. Livestream available on the Evanson Jensen Funeral Home website.