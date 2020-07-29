Funerals Today, July 29

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Bismarck Tribune was not made aware of service cancellations as of press time. Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.

*denotes a private service

Sister Janice Link, BVM, 9:30 a.m. livestream available at https://portal.stretchinternet.com/bvmsisters/.

Clara Lacher, 89, Bismarck, 10 a.m., Church of Corpus Christi, Bismarck. (Bismarck Funeral Home) Recording of service available at funeral home’s website.

Lillian Miller, 83, 10 a.m., St. Mary's Catholic Church, Hague. (Myers Funeral Home, Linton). Livestream available on funeral home’s website.

Bernadine Tosseth, 94, Mandan, 10 a.m., St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Mandan. (Weigel Funeral Home, Mandan)

Sandra Erickson, 79, Bismarck, 10:30 a.m., Parkway Funeral Service, Bismarck. Livestream available on funeral home’s website.

Harvey Van Erem, 98, Bismarck, 11 a.m., Church of St. Anne, Bismarck. (Eastgate Funeral Service, Bismarck)

Thomas Gunderson, 79, 11 a.m., Saint Anthony's Catholic Church, New Town.

To plant a tree in memory of July s Today as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.