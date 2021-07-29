 Skip to main content
Funerals Today, July 29
Funerals Today, July 29

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only. 

*denotes a private service

Ruben Rachel, 91, Bismarck, 10:30 a.m., Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Wing. (Eastgate Funeral Service)

Jerry Just, 75, New Salem, 10:30 a.m., Peace Church, New Salem. (Buehler-Larson Funeral Home)

Dorothy Lommen, 87, 11 a.m., Charity Lutheran Church, Bismarck. (Eastgate Funeral Service)

David Fitterer, 54, Bismarck, 1 p.m., Evangel Church, Bismarck. (Parkway Funeral Service)

