Funerals Today, July 29

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.
*denotes a private service
Ruben Rachel, 91, Bismarck, 10:30 a.m., Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Wing. (Eastgate Funeral Service)
Jerry Just, 75, New Salem, 10:30 a.m., Peace Church, New Salem. (Buehler-Larson Funeral Home)
Dorothy Lommen, 87, 11 a.m., Charity Lutheran Church, Bismarck. (Eastgate Funeral Service)
David Fitterer, 54, Bismarck, 1 p.m., Evangel Church, Bismarck. (Parkway Funeral Service)
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.