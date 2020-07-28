Funerals Today, July 28

The Bismarck Tribune was not made aware of service cancellations as of press time. Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.
*denotes a private service
Rick Kaufman, 71, Bismarck, 10 a.m., Church of Corpus Christi, Bismarck. (Parkway Funeral Service, Bismarck) Livestream available on church’s Facebook page.
Marcella Leier, 89, Bismarck, 11:30 a.m., St. Mary's Catholic Church, Bismarck. (Bismarck Funeral Home) Livestream available on funeral home’s Facebook page.
Grace Wyngarden, 102, Bismarck, 1 p.m., Eastgate Funeral Service, Bismarck.
Albert Olson, 91, Spring Hill, Tenn., 2 p.m., Our Savior's Lutheran Church, Larimore. (Bakke Funeral Home, Larimore)
