Funerals Today, July 27

The Bismarck Tribune was not made aware of service cancellations as of press time. Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.
*denotes a private service
Paulette Doll, 60, 10 a.m. Invitation only; service will be livestreamed on Parkway Funeral Service's website.* (Eastgate/Parkway Funeral Service)
Karen Schmidt, 57, 10 a.m., First Lutheran Church, 408 9th Street NW, Mandan. (Weigel Funeral Home, Mandan)
Judy Hoff, 10:30 a.m. MT, St. Theresa's Catholic Church, Carson. (Evanson Jensen Funeral Home, Lemmon, S.D.) Livestream available on funeral home’s website.
Dorothy Rebel, 76, 10:30 a.m., Ascension Church, Bismarck. (Eastegate/Parkway Funeral Service)
Cheryl Wingerter, 77, 10:30 a.m., St. Edwin's Catholic Church, Mandan. (Goetz Funeral Home, Washburn)
Doris Anderson, 87, 11 a.m., Parkway Funeral Service, Bismarck. (Parkway Funeral Service, Bismarck)
Anna Kupper, 96, Bismarck, 11 a.m., St. Joseph Catholic Church, Mandan. (Weigel Funeral Home, Mandan)
Bessie Starr, 70, 1 p.m. MT, Ladbury Funeral Service, Dickinson.
Douglas Schmid, 81, 2 p.m., Bethel Assembly of God, Carrington. (Evans Funeral Home, Carrington)
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.