Funerals Today, July 27

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.
*denotes a private service
Laurel Sullivan, 88, Mandan, 10:30 a.m., Christ the King Catholic Church, Mandan. (Weigel Funeral Home)
Leo Jans, 77, Velva, 11 a.m., Oak Valley Lutheran Church, Velva. Livestream available on the church YouTube channel or Facebook page. (Thompson-Larson Funeral Home)
Arthur Weekes Jr., 94, Carson, 10:30 a.m. MDT, St. John's Lutheran Church, Carson. (Buehler-Larson Funeral Home)
Kenneth Hansen, 71, Bismarck, 1 p.m., North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan. (Bismarck Funeral Home)
Floyd Stroh, 63, Bismarck, 10 a.m., Parkway Funeral Service, Bismarck.
Rita Barth, 88, Hebron, 11 a.m., St. Ann's Catholic Church, Hebron. (Stevenson Funeral Home)