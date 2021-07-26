 Skip to main content
Funerals Today, July 26
Funerals Today, July 26

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only. 

*denotes a private service

John Traynor, 94, 10 a.m., St. Joseph Catholic Church, Devils Lake. (Gilbertson Funeral Home)

Marvin Mutzenberger, 86, Stanton, 10:30 a.m. CDT, First Lutheran Church, Bismarck. (Barbot Funeral Home)

Reinhold Schmidt, 95, West Fargo, 10:30 a.m., Our Savior's Lutheran Church, Pettibone. (Eddy Funeral Home) 

Sean Matthew Joseph Schaefer, 40, 5 p.m., Community Center, Sertoma Park, Bismarck. Masks required.

