Funerals Today, July 26

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.
*denotes a private service
John Traynor, 94, 10 a.m., St. Joseph Catholic Church, Devils Lake. (Gilbertson Funeral Home)
Marvin Mutzenberger, 86, Stanton, 10:30 a.m. CDT, First Lutheran Church, Bismarck. (Barbot Funeral Home)
Reinhold Schmidt, 95, West Fargo, 10:30 a.m., Our Savior's Lutheran Church, Pettibone. (Eddy Funeral Home)
Sean Matthew Joseph Schaefer, 40, 5 p.m., Community Center, Sertoma Park, Bismarck. Masks required.
