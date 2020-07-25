Funerals Today, July 25

The Bismarck Tribune was not made aware of service cancellations as of press time. Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.
*denotes a private service
Judy Hoff, 10:30 a.m. MT, St. Theresa's Catholic Church, Carson. (Evanson Jensen Funeral Home, Lemmon, S.D.) Livestream available on funeral home’s website.
Doris Anderson, 87, 11 a.m., Parkway Funeral Service, Bismarck. (Parkway Funeral Service, Bismarck)
Anna Kupper, 96, Bismarck, 11 a.m., St. Joseph Catholic Church, Mandan. (Weigel Funeral Home, Mandan)
