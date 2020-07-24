Funerals Today, July 24
The Bismarck Tribune was not made aware of service cancellations as of press time. Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only. 

 *denotes a private service

Lyle Hilderman, 59, Mandan, and Edward Hilderman, 88, Driscoll, 10 a.m., North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan. (DaWise-Perry Funeral Services, Mandan)

Karen McBride, 74, Bismarck, 10 a.m., House of Prayer Lutheran Church, Bismarck.* (Eastgate Funeral Service, Bismarck) Livestream available on funeral home’s website.

Edward Becknell Jr., 61, Bismarck, 10:30 a.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, Bismarck. (Buehler-Larson Funeral Home, Mandan)

Charles Reimers, 85, Eden Prairie, Minn., 11 a.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Bismarck.* (Eastgate Funeral Service, Bismarck)

Fred Hartleib, 85, Mandan, 11 a.m., Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, Bismarck. (DaWise-Perry Funeral Services, Mandan) Livestream available on church’s Facebook page.

Michael Jochim, 56, Prior Lake, Minn., 11 a.m., Ballard-Sunder Funeral Home, Shakopee, Minn. (Ballard-Sunder Funeral and Cremation, Shakopee, Minn.)

Irene Yost, 77, Dickinson, 1 p.m. Stevenson Funeral Home, Dickinson.

Phyllis Schur, 2 p.m., West Funeral Home Chapel, Casselton.

