Funerals Today, July 24

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.

*denotes a private service

Ronald Bowman, 82, Bowman, 10 a.m., Bowman United Methodist Church. (Krebsbach and Kulseth Funeral Service)

Duane Bye, 84, 10:30 a.m., Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck. Livestream available on the funeral home website.

Robert P. Graner, 59, Sturgius, South Dakota, 11 a.m., St. Martins Cemetery, Huff. (Weigel Funeral Home)

Milfred Smith, 83, Hillsboro, 11 a.m., Salem Cemetery, near Nielsville, Minnesota. (Boulger Funeral Home)

Ardell Stafford, 76 and Jean Stafford, 74, both of Bismarck and formerly of Harvey, 11 a.m., First Lutheran Church, Harvey. (Hertz Funeral Home)

Bonnie Subart, 89, Robinson, 11 a.m., Bethany Lutheran Church, Robinson. Livestream available on the Eastgate Funeral Service website.

John Galster, 98, 2 p.m., Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck.