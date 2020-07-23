Funerals Today, July 23
Funerals Today, July 23

The Bismarck Tribune was not made aware of service cancellations as of press time. Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only. 

 *denotes a private service

Robert Praus, 68, Mandan, 9 a.m., St. Anthony's Catholic Church, Linton. (Dahlstrom Funeral Home, Wishek)

Raymond Fettig, 75, Taylor, 9:30 a.m., St. Mary Catholic Church, Richardton. (Stevenson Funeral Home & Crematory, Dickinson)

Darrell Stinar, 87, Mandan, 10 a.m., New Song Church, Bismarck.

Darlene Schuller, 91, Bismarck, 10:30 a.m., Church of Corpus Christi, Bismarck. Livestream available on church’s Facebook page.

Rolf Newcomb, 82, Bismarck, 11 a.m., Parkway Funeral Service, Bismarck.

James Schell, 82, Turtle Lake, 11 a.m., Underwood Cemetery, Underwood. (Goetz Funeral Home, Washburn and Turtle Lake)

