 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Funerals Today, July 23
0 Comments
FUNERALS TODAY

Funerals Today, July 23

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only. 

*denotes a private service

Agnes Stockert, 91, 10 a.m., Church of Corpus Christi, 1919 N Second St., Bismarck. (Eastgate Funeral Service)

Mary Tron, 71, Moorhead, Minnesota, 10 a.m., Boulger Funeral Home, Fargo.

Warren DeKrey, 95, Bismarck, 10:30 a.m., Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck.

Norman Miller, Gackle, 10:30 a.m., Emmanuel Lutheran Church, Gackle. (Haut Funeral Home)

Terry Nelson, 74, 1 p.m., House of Prayer Lutheran Church, 1470 S Washington St., Bismarck. Livestream available on Eastgate Funeral Service website.

Susann Greff, 73, 2 p.m., Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck.

Watch Now: Related Video

Olympians past & present reflect on Tokyo 2021

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News