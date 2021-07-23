Funerals Today, July 23

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.
*denotes a private service
Agnes Stockert, 91, 10 a.m., Church of Corpus Christi, 1919 N Second St., Bismarck. (Eastgate Funeral Service)
Mary Tron, 71, Moorhead, Minnesota, 10 a.m., Boulger Funeral Home, Fargo.
Warren DeKrey, 95, Bismarck, 10:30 a.m., Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck.
Norman Miller, Gackle, 10:30 a.m., Emmanuel Lutheran Church, Gackle. (Haut Funeral Home)
Terry Nelson, 74, 1 p.m., House of Prayer Lutheran Church, 1470 S Washington St., Bismarck. Livestream available on Eastgate Funeral Service website.
Susann Greff, 73, 2 p.m., Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck.