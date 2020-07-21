Funerals Today, July 21

The Bismarck Tribune was not made aware of service cancellations as of press time. Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.
*denotes a private service
Craig Kubas, 43, Gladstone, 10 a.m., Queen of Peace Catholic Church, Dickinson. (Stevenson Funeral Home, Dickinson) Livestream available on funeral home’s website.
Lawrence Renner, 96, Mandan, 10:30 a.m., Christ the King Catholic Church, Mandan. (Weigel Funeral Home, Mandan)
To plant a tree in memory of July s Today as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.