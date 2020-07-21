Funerals Today, July 21
FUNERALS TODAY

Funerals Today, July 21

{{featured_button_text}}

The Bismarck Tribune was not made aware of service cancellations as of press time. Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only. 

 *denotes a private service

Craig Kubas, 43, Gladstone, 10 a.m., Queen of Peace Catholic Church, Dickinson. (Stevenson Funeral Home, Dickinson) Livestream available on funeral home’s website.

Lawrence Renner, 96, Mandan, 10:30 a.m., Christ the King Catholic Church, Mandan. (Weigel Funeral Home, Mandan)

To plant a tree in memory of July s Today as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News