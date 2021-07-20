Funerals Today, July 20

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.
*denotes a private service
Beverly Hogan, 93, rural Mandan, 11 a.m., First Lutheran Church, Mandan. (Buehler-Larson Funeral Home)
Kenneth Nicola, 85, Bismarck, 11 a.m., St. George's Episcopal Memorial Church, 601 N Fourth St., Bismarck. (Eastgate Funeral Service)
Ingram Opp, 89, New Salem, 11 a.m., Zion Lutheran Church, New Salem. (Buehler-Larson Funeral Home)
Clair Huwe, 1 p.m., Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Parkway, Bismarck. Livestream available on the funeral home website.
