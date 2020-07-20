Funerals Today, July 20

The Bismarck Tribune was not made aware of service cancellations as of press time. Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.
*denotes a private service
Barbara Molash, 77, 10 a.m., St. Peter Catholic Church, Fort Yates.
Lois Zerr, 80, Bismarck, 10 a.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Bismarck. (Eastgate Funeral Service, Bismarck)
Marvin Richards, 74, 11:30 a.m., Parkway Funeral Service, Bismarck.
Arnold Zoller, Linton, 2 p.m., Parkway Funeral Service, Bismarck.
