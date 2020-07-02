Funerals Today, July 2
Funerals Today, July 2

The Bismarck Tribune was not made aware of service cancellations as of press time. Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only. 

 *denotes a private service

Larry Bender, 66, Bismarck, 10 a.m., St. Mary's Catholic Church, Bismarck. (Eastgate/Parkway Funeral Service, Bismarck)

Lynch Burr, 10:20 a.m., Barbot Funeral Home, Beulah.

Daniel Braun, 72, Mandan, 10:30 a.m., Spirit of Life Catholic Church, Mandan. (DaWise-Perry Funeral Services, Mandan)

Kipp Gabriel, Fargo, 10:30 a.m., Fargo Air Museum, Fargo. (Hanson-Runsvold Funeral Home, Fargo)

 

