Funerals Today, July 2

The Bismarck Tribune was not made aware of service cancellations as of press time. Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.
*denotes a private service
Larry Bender, 66, Bismarck, 10 a.m., St. Mary's Catholic Church, Bismarck. (Eastgate/Parkway Funeral Service, Bismarck)
Lynch Burr, 10:20 a.m., Barbot Funeral Home, Beulah.
Daniel Braun, 72, Mandan, 10:30 a.m., Spirit of Life Catholic Church, Mandan. (DaWise-Perry Funeral Services, Mandan)
Kipp Gabriel, Fargo, 10:30 a.m., Fargo Air Museum, Fargo. (Hanson-Runsvold Funeral Home, Fargo)
