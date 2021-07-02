 Skip to main content
Funerals Today, July 2
Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only. 

*denotes a private service

Virginia Killeen, 101, Mandan, 10:30 a.m., Our Savior's Lutheran Church, Bismarck. (Bismarck Funeral Home)

Kevin Thoele, 60, 10:30 a.m., United Presbyterian Church, 302 2nd Avenue SE, Jamestown. (Eddy Funeral Home)

Patricia Lindell, 85, Washburn, 11 a.m., First Lutheran Church, Washburn. (Goetz Funeral Home – Washburn)

Jacqueline Napper, 75, 11 a.m., St. George's Episcopal Memorial Church, Bismarck. (Buehler-Larson Funeral Home)

Hugo Marquart, 91, 12 p.m., North Dakota Veterans Cemetery.

Roberta Volk, 85, 1 p.m., Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Strasburg. (Myers Funeral Home)

