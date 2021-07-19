Funerals Today, July 19

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.

*denotes a private service

Joyce Zook, 90, Mandan, 10:30 a.m., United Church of Christ, Bismarck.* Livestream of the service will be available on the Eastgate Funeral Service website.

Grace Hoge, 103, 11 a.m., First Presbyterian Church, 214 E Thayer Ave, Bismarck. (Parkway Funeral Service)

Ina Holmquist, 100, formerly of Rhame, 11 a.m., Bowman Lutheran Church. (Krebsbach and Kulseth Funeral Services, Bowman)

John Lind, 93, 11 a.m., Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Parkway, Bismarck.

Vera Wahl, 91, 11 a.m., Bethel Church, Fargo. (West Funeral Home & Life Tribute Center)

Joanne Morrell, Bismarck, 1:30 p.m., Lord of Life Lutheran Church, Bismarck. (DaWise-Perry/Mandan Crematory)