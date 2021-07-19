 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Funerals Today, July 19
0 Comments
FUNERALS TODAY

Funerals Today, July 19

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only. 

*denotes a private service

Joyce Zook, 90, Mandan, 10:30 a.m., United Church of Christ, Bismarck.* Livestream of the service will be available on the Eastgate Funeral Service website.

Grace Hoge, 103, 11 a.m., First Presbyterian Church, 214 E Thayer Ave, Bismarck. (Parkway Funeral Service)

Ina Holmquist, 100, formerly of Rhame, 11 a.m., Bowman Lutheran Church. (Krebsbach and Kulseth Funeral Services, Bowman)

John Lind, 93, 11 a.m., Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Parkway, Bismarck. 

Vera Wahl, 91, 11 a.m., Bethel Church, Fargo. (West Funeral Home & Life Tribute Center)

Joanne Morrell, Bismarck, 1:30 p.m., Lord of Life Lutheran Church, Bismarck. (DaWise-Perry/Mandan Crematory) 

Watch Now: Related Video

COVID cases in athletes' village puts pressure on IOC

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News