Funerals Today, July 18

The Bismarck Tribune was not made aware of service cancellations as of press time. Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.
*denotes a private service
Patricia Ochsner, 84, 10 a.m., Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Wilton. (Bismarck Funeral Home)
Otto Bervik, 88, Bismarck, 10:30 a.m., First Lutheran Church, Bismarck. (Bismarck Funeral Home)
Carolyn Combs, 75, Riverdale, 11 a.m., Riverdale Community Church. (Goetz Funeral Home, Washburn)
Daniel Funston, 57, 11 a.m., Menoken Cemetery, Menoken.
Douglas Paluck, 58, Dickinson, 1 p.m., Queen of Peace Catholic Church, Dickinson. (Ladbury Funeral Service, Dickinson)
Justin McLean, 43, 1:30 p.m., Faith Lutheran Church, Bismarck. (Bismarck Funeral Home)
