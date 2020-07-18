Funerals Today, July 18
FUNERALS TODAY

Funerals Today, July 18

{{featured_button_text}}

The Bismarck Tribune was not made aware of service cancellations as of press time. Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only. 

 *denotes a private service

Patricia Ochsner, 84, 10 a.m., Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Wilton. (Bismarck Funeral Home)

Otto Bervik, 88, Bismarck, 10:30 a.m., First Lutheran Church, Bismarck. (Bismarck Funeral Home)

Carolyn Combs, 75, Riverdale, 11 a.m., Riverdale Community Church. (Goetz Funeral Home, Washburn)

Daniel Funston, 57, 11 a.m., Menoken Cemetery, Menoken.

Douglas Paluck, 58, Dickinson, 1 p.m., Queen of Peace Catholic Church, Dickinson. (Ladbury Funeral Service, Dickinson)

Justin McLean, 43, 1:30 p.m., Faith Lutheran Church, Bismarck. (Bismarck Funeral Home)

To plant a tree in memory of July s Today as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News