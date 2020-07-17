Funerals Today, July 17
Funerals Today, July 17

The Bismarck Tribune was not made aware of service cancellations as of press time. Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only. 

 *denotes a private service

Teddy Teigen, 10 a.m., Bismarck Funeral Home.

Willard Keller, 93, Bismarck, 11 a.m., North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan. (Eastgate Funeral Service, Bismarck)

Franklin Davis, 56, 1 p.m., First Baptist Church, Mandan. (Weigel Funeral Home, Mandan)

Judy DeWitt, 81, 2 p.m., Haut Funeral Home, Jamestown. (Bismarck Funeral Home) Livestream available on funeral home’s Facebook page.

Hubert Mock, 83, 2 p.m., St. Katherine's Cemetery, Braddock. (Eastgate Funeral Service, Bismarck)

 

 

 

 

