 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Funerals Today, July 16
0 Comments
FUNERALS TODAY

Funerals Today, July 16

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only. 

*denotes a private service

Loren Voll, 91, Elgin, 10 a.m. MST, Evanson-Jensen Funeral Home, Elgin.

Marvin Gall, 89, Wishek, 10:30 a.m., St. Luke Lutheran Church, Wishek. Livestream available on the Dahlstrom Funeral Service Facebook page.

Lynne Zuroff, 59, Mandan, 10:30 a.m., Spirit of Life Catholic Church, Mandan. Livestream available on the funeral home website.

Bruce Nies, 62, formerly of Bismarck, 11 a.m., Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck.

Daryl Vance, 73, Spearfish, South Dakota, formerly of Watford City, 11 a.m., Assembly of God Church, Watford City. (Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home)

Jason Fried, 47, Bismarck, 1 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 800 N 7th St., Bismarck. (Eastgate Funeral Service)

Mary Ann Hanson, Mandan, 1 p.m., Mandan United Methodist Church, Mandan. Livestream available on the Bismarck Funeral Home Facebook page.

Patricia Backer, 84, Mandan, 2 p.m., Weigel Funeral Home, Mandan. Livestream available on the funeral home website.

Delvin Sturn, 64, Bismarck, 3 p.m., Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck. Livestream available on the funeral home website.

Watch Now: Related Video

Surgeon general: Health misinformation costs lives

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News