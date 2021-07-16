Funerals Today, July 16

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.

*denotes a private service

Loren Voll, 91, Elgin, 10 a.m. MST, Evanson-Jensen Funeral Home, Elgin.

Marvin Gall, 89, Wishek, 10:30 a.m., St. Luke Lutheran Church, Wishek. Livestream available on the Dahlstrom Funeral Service Facebook page.

Lynne Zuroff, 59, Mandan, 10:30 a.m., Spirit of Life Catholic Church, Mandan. Livestream available on the funeral home website.

Bruce Nies, 62, formerly of Bismarck, 11 a.m., Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck.

Daryl Vance, 73, Spearfish, South Dakota, formerly of Watford City, 11 a.m., Assembly of God Church, Watford City. (Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home)

Jason Fried, 47, Bismarck, 1 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 800 N 7th St., Bismarck. (Eastgate Funeral Service)

Mary Ann Hanson, Mandan, 1 p.m., Mandan United Methodist Church, Mandan. Livestream available on the Bismarck Funeral Home Facebook page.