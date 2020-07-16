Funerals Today, July 16

The Bismarck Tribune was not made aware of service cancellations as of press time. Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.
*denotes a private service
Violet Pulver, 93, Zap, 10 a.m. CDT, Zion Lutheran Church, Beulah. (Barbot Funeral Home, Beulah and Hazen)
Clara Bullinger, 92, 10:30 a.m., St. Jospeh's Catholic Church, Mandan. (Weigel Funeral Home, Mandan)
Connie Dockter, 70, 1 p.m., Parkway Funeral Home, Bismarck. Livestream available on funeral home’s website.
Justin McLean, 43, 1:30 p.m., Faith Lutheran Church, Bismarck. (Bismarck Funeral Home)
