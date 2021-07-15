Funerals Today, July 15

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.
*denotes a private service
Almit Breuer, 85, rural Garrison, 10 a.m., Ralph Wells Jr. Memorial Complex, White Shield. (Thompson Funeral Home)
Leora Graner, 93, Bismarck, 10:30 a.m., Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Parkway, Bismarck.
Danny Nelson, 75, 10:30 a.m., Lakewood Evangelical Free Church, Baxter, Minnesota. (Brenny Family Funeral Chapel)
Jeanette Wutzke, 77, Bismarck, 1 p.m., Bowman Lutheran Church. (Krebsbach and Kulseth Funeral Home)
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.