Funerals Today, July 15

The Bismarck Tribune was not made aware of service cancellations as of press time. Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only. 

 *denotes a private service

Robert Mehrer, 88, 10 a.m., Zion Lutheran Church, Bismarck. (Bismarck Funeral Home) Livestream available on funeral home’s Facebook page.

Donald Schneider, 75, Bismarck, 1 p.m., Parkway Funeral Service, Bismarck.

Albina Reichmuth, 93, 1:30 p.m., Cathedral of the Holy Spirit, Bismarck. (Dare's Funeral Home, Elk River, Minn.)

 

 

 

 

 

