Funerals Today, July 14

The Bismarck Tribune was not made aware of service cancellations as of press time. Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only. 

 *denotes a private service

Barbara Bosch, 92, Bismarck, 10 a.m., Cathedral of the Holy Spirit, Bismarck. (Eastgate Funeral Services, Bismarck)

LeRoy Bender, 88, Washburn, 10:30 a.m., First Lutheran Church, Washburn. (Goetz Funeral Home, Washburn)

Eugenia McNulty, 10:30 a.m., Spirt of Life, Mandan. (Eastgate Funeral Services, Bismarck) Livestream available on church’s Facebook page.

Paul Richter, 63, 10:30 a.m., St. Anthony's Catholic Church, Linton.

Benny Rath, 86, 11 a.m., Bismarck Funeral Home. Livestream available on funeral home’s Facebook page.

James Grenstiener, 64, Mandan, 1 p.m., Parkway Funeral Service, Bismarck. (Parkway Funeral Service, Bismarck)

Darlene Hieb, 87, 1 p.m., Faith Lutheran Church, Bismarck. (Bismarck Funeral Home) Livestream available on funeral home’s Facebook page.

 

 

 

 

 

