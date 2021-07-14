 Skip to main content
Funerals Today, July 14
Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only. 

*denotes a private service

William Steckler, 94, Dickinson, 9 a.m., Queen of Peace Catholic Church, Dickinson. (Stevenson Funeral Home)

Auriel Luedtke, 88, Bismarck, formerly of Dickinson, 10 a.m., Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck.

Jeremy Goetz, 35, Park City, Utah, 11 a.m., Cathedral of the Holy Spirit, 519 Raymond St., Bismarck. (Parkway Funeral Service)

Joseph Boespflug, 87, 1:30 p.m., Queen of Peace Catholic Church, Dickinson. (Ladbury Funeral Service)

