Funerals Today, July 13

The Bismarck Tribune was not made aware of service cancellations as of press time. Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.
*denotes a private service
LaVerne Fettig, 77, Bismarck, 10:30 a.m., Church of St. Anne, Bismarck. (Eastgate/Parkway Funeral Service, Bismarck)
Robert Thomas, 79, Mandan, 10:30 a.m., Christ the King Catholic Church, Mandan. (Weigel Funeral Home, Mandan)
Darren Becher, 54, Lincoln, 11 a.m., Bismarck Funeral Home. Livestream available on funeral home’s Facebook page.
Garland Grosgebauer, 99, 11 a.m., Lord of Life Lutheran Church, Bismarck.* (Eastgate/Parkway Funeral Service, Bismarck) Livestream available on funeral home’s website.
Wayne Erickson, 65, Dickinson, 2 p.m., St. Joseph's Cemetery, Dickinson. (Stevenson Funeral Home & Crematory, Dickinson)
