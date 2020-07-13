Funerals Today, July 13
FUNERALS TODAY

Funerals Today, July 13

{{featured_button_text}}

The Bismarck Tribune was not made aware of service cancellations as of press time. Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only. 

 *denotes a private service

LaVerne Fettig, 77, Bismarck, 10:30 a.m., Church of St. Anne, Bismarck. (Eastgate/Parkway Funeral Service, Bismarck)

Robert Thomas, 79, Mandan, 10:30 a.m., Christ the King Catholic Church, Mandan. (Weigel Funeral Home, Mandan)

Darren Becher, 54, Lincoln, 11 a.m., Bismarck Funeral Home. Livestream available on funeral home’s Facebook page.

Garland Grosgebauer, 99, 11 a.m., Lord of Life Lutheran Church, Bismarck.* (Eastgate/Parkway Funeral Service, Bismarck) Livestream available on funeral home’s website.

Wayne Erickson, 65, Dickinson, 2 p.m., St. Joseph's Cemetery, Dickinson. (Stevenson Funeral Home & Crematory, Dickinson)

 

 

 

 

To plant a tree in memory of July s Today as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News