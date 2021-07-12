 Skip to main content
Funerals Today, July 12
FUNERALS TODAY

Funerals Today, July 12

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only. 

*denotes a private service

Beata Havelka, 91, New Hradec, 10 a.m., Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, New Hradec. (Stevenson Funeral Home)

Louie Ding Jr., 85, 10:30 a.m., Calvary United Methodist Church, 609 N 34th St., Bismarck.

Charles Snyder, 88, Bismarck, 10:30 a.m., Bismarck Funeral Home. Livestream available on the funeral home Facebook page.

MaryAnn Barry, 87, 11 a.m., Lord of Life Lutheran Church, Bismarck. (Bismarck Funeral Home)

Linda Farver, 68, Bismarck, 11 a.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Bismarck. Livestream available on the Eastgate Funeral Service website.

Norman Pedersen, 83, Fargo, 11 a.m. Monday, July 12 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Valley City. (Oliver-Nathan Funeral Chapel)

Tyler O'Dell, 41, Bismarck, 1 p.m., GracePoint Church, 205 43rd Ave. NE, Bismarck. Livestream available on the Eastgate Funeral Service website. 

Valentine Schlosser, 98, 1:30 p.m., St. Joseph Catholic Church. (Weigel Funeral Home, Mandan)

