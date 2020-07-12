Funerals Today, July 12
Funerals Today, July 12

The Bismarck Tribune was not made aware of service cancellations as of press time. Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only. 

 *denotes a private service

Hilda Gappert, 77, Mandan, 2 p.m., House of Prayer Lutheran Church, Bismarck. (Bismarck Funeral Home, Bismarck) Livestream available on funeral home’s Facebook page.

Jerome Riederer, 2 p.m., Old Cemetery, south of Driscoll.

 

 

 

