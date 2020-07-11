Funerals Today, July 11
Funerals Today, July 11

The Bismarck Tribune was not made aware of service cancellations as of press time. Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only. 

 *denotes a private service

Mary Hayes, 91, Bismarck, 10 a.m., First Baptist Church, Bismarck. (DaWise-Perry Funeral Services, Mandan)

Wayne Erickson, 65, Dickinson, 1 p.m., Tuttle Cemetery, Rhame. (Stevenson Funeral Home & Crematory, Dickinson)

 

 

