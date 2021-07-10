Funerals Today, July 10

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.

*denotes a private service

Helen Bachmeier, 104, Bismarck, 10 a.m., Church of St. Anne's, Bismarck. Livestream available on the Bismarck Funeral Home Facebook page.

Kip Hammargren, 61, Beulah, 10 a.m. CDT, Immanuel Baptist Church, Beulah. (Barbot Funeral Home)

Vernon Peterson, 90, Turtle Lake, formerly of the McClusky and Mercer areas, 10 a.m., McClusky Community Center. (Hertz Funeral Home)

Ruth Rapp, 83, Dickinson, 10 a.m., Stevenson Funeral Home, Dickinson.

Jeremy Dockter, 50, Bismarck, 10:30 a.m., Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck.

Julie Love, 74, formerly of Underwood and Garrison, 10:30 a.m., Augustana Lutheran Church, Underwood. (Goetz Funeral Home)

Raymond Senger, 90, Linton, 10:30 a.m., St. Anthony's Catholic Church, Linton. Livestream available on the Myers Funeral Home website.