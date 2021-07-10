Funerals Today, July 10

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.
*denotes a private service
Helen Bachmeier, 104, Bismarck, 10 a.m., Church of St. Anne's, Bismarck. Livestream available on the Bismarck Funeral Home Facebook page.
Kip Hammargren, 61, Beulah, 10 a.m. CDT, Immanuel Baptist Church, Beulah. (Barbot Funeral Home)
Vernon Peterson, 90, Turtle Lake, formerly of the McClusky and Mercer areas, 10 a.m., McClusky Community Center. (Hertz Funeral Home)
Ruth Rapp, 83, Dickinson, 10 a.m., Stevenson Funeral Home, Dickinson.
Jeremy Dockter, 50, Bismarck, 10:30 a.m., Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck.
Julie Love, 74, formerly of Underwood and Garrison, 10:30 a.m., Augustana Lutheran Church, Underwood. (Goetz Funeral Home)
Raymond Senger, 90, Linton, 10:30 a.m., St. Anthony's Catholic Church, Linton. Livestream available on the Myers Funeral Home website.
Merle Henke, 81, Devils Lake, 11 a.m., St Peter's Lutheran Church, Devils Lake. (Gilbertson Funeral Home)
Lynn Schipper, 67, Duluth, Minnesota, 11 a.m., Bismarck Funeral Home.
Clarence Dickhaut, 89, Hamilton, Montana, formerly of Bismarck, 11 a.m. Sunday, 7th Day Adventist Church, 1109 N. 26th St., Bismarck. (Whitesitt Funeral Home)
Parker Hamstad Jr., 64, Valley City, 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Memory Gardens Cemetery and 1 to 4 p.m., Valley City Eagles Club, Valley City. (Lerud Mathias Funeral Home)