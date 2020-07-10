Funerals Today, July 10

The Bismarck Tribune was not made aware of service cancellations as of press time. Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.
*denotes a private service
Gladys Ervin, 93, Bismarck, 9 a.m., North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan.
Garland Crook, 10 a.m., Bismarck Funeral Home. Livestream available at funeral home’s Facebook page.
Evelyn Eisenbeis, 96, Beulah, 10 a.m., Concordia Lutheran Church, Beulah. (Barbot Funeral Home, Beulah and Hazen)
Eugene Aman, 89, Wishek, 10:30 a.m., Prairie Bible Camp Tabernacle, Lehr. (Dahlstrom Funeral Home, Wishek)
Sharon Brusven, Bismarck, 10:30 a.m., Capital Christian Center, Bismarck. (Bismarck Funeral Home) Livestream available at funeral home’s Facebook page.
LaVera Edick, 94, Bismarck, 10:30 a.m., Parkway Funeral Service, Bismarck.
Debra McDermott, 58, Bismarck, 10:30 a.m., at the farm north of Bismarck, 2651 162nd Ave, Bismarck.
Robert Thomas, 79, Mandan, 10:30 a.m., Christ the King Catholic Church, Mandan. (Weigel Funeral Home, Mandan)
Gerald Reidinger, 73, Las Vegas, Nev., 1 p.m., North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan. (DaWise-Perry Funeral Services, Mandan)
