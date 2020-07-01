Funerals Today, July 1
FUNERALS TODAY

Funerals Today, July 1

{{featured_button_text}}

The Bismarck Tribune was not made aware of service cancellations as of press time. Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only. 

 *denotes a private service

Roger Chinn, 78, Grassy Butte, 10 a.m., Grassy Butte Park, Grassy Butte. (Ladbury Funeral Service, Dickinson)

Lester Remmick, 88, Bismarck, 10 a.m., Bismarck Funeral Home. Livestream of service available on funeral home’s Facebook page.

Letha Farley, 57, Bismarck, 11 a.m., GracePoint Church, Bismarck. (Bismarck Funeral Home) Livestream of service available on funeral home’s Facebook page.

Harriet Heaton, 93, Bismarck, 4 p.m., Parkway Funeral Service, Bismarck. Livestream of service available on funeral home’s website.

 

To plant a tree in memory of July s Today as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News