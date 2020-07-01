Funerals Today, July 1

The Bismarck Tribune was not made aware of service cancellations as of press time. Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.
*denotes a private service
Roger Chinn, 78, Grassy Butte, 10 a.m., Grassy Butte Park, Grassy Butte. (Ladbury Funeral Service, Dickinson)
Lester Remmick, 88, Bismarck, 10 a.m., Bismarck Funeral Home. Livestream of service available on funeral home’s Facebook page.
Letha Farley, 57, Bismarck, 11 a.m., GracePoint Church, Bismarck. (Bismarck Funeral Home) Livestream of service available on funeral home’s Facebook page.
Harriet Heaton, 93, Bismarck, 4 p.m., Parkway Funeral Service, Bismarck. Livestream of service available on funeral home’s website.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.