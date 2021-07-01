Funerals Today, July 1

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.
*denotes a private service
June Boots, 89, formerly of Washburn and Riverdale, 10:30 a.m., St. Bonaventure's Catholic Church, Underwood. (Goetz Funeral Home, Washburn)
Bruce Kautzman, 52, New Salem, 1 p.m., St. Pius Catholic Church, New Salem. (Stevenson Funeral Home)
Darrell West, 91, Bowman, 1 p.m., St. Charles Catholic Church, Bowman. (Krebsbach and Kulseth Funeral Services)
Elaine Freeman, 97, Bottineau, 2 p.m., First Lutheran Church, Bottineau. (Nero Funeral Home)
Inez Sommer, 75, Beulah, 2:30 p.m. CDT, St. Joseph Catholic Church, Beulah. (Barbot Funeral Home)
Howard White, St. Cloud, Minnesota, 3 p.m., North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan. Livestream available on the Bismarck Funeral Home Facebook page.
Kenneth Holsti, 67, 5 to 6 p.m., Bismarck Funeral Home.