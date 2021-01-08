Funerals Today, Jan. 8

 Skip to main content
Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only. 

*denotes a private service

Roy Hoffman, 89, Pollock, South Dakota, 10 a.m., Myers Funeral Home, Linton. 

Edna Neuberger, 84, Hazen, 10 a.m. CST, Peace Lutheran Church, Hazen. (Barbot Funeral Home, Beulah and Hazen)

Mary Ellen Jesse, 84, 10:30 a.m., Ascension Church, 1825 S 3rd Street, Bismarck. (Parkway Funeral Service)

Cecilia Meyer, 91, Bismarck, 10:30 a.m., Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck. Livestream available on the funeral home website.

Freeman Mahoney, 77, 11 a.m., Church of St. Henry, Monticello, Minnesota. (Peterson-Grimsmo Chapel) 

John Schwartz, 82, Bismarck, livestream available 11 a.m. at https://venue.streamspot.com/event/MjQ3NDc2Mw== (Bismarck Funeral Home)

Jane Jahner, 78, Bismarck, 12 p.m., Church of St. Anne, Bismarck. Livestream available on the Bismarck Funeral Home Facebook page

Elaine Kolle, 90, Fargo, 2 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church, Hendrum, Minnesota. (Fredrikson-Ganje Funeral Home, Ada, Minnesota)

Alan Reiswig, 53, rural Goodrich, 2 p.m. Friday, Seventh-Day Adventist Church, Goodrich. (Hertz Funeral Home, McClusky)

